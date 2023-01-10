Heads of UK schools to meet Nigerian parents, students

By
Headliners
-
1


By Adesina Wahab

In what promises to be the largest Education Fair in 2023, heads and senior leaders from more than 20 United Kingdom  boarding schools are visiting Lagos this January to “learn what parents are looking for” and develop “partnerships with schools”.

 The event tagged,”UK Boarding Schools Week” will hold  at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Saturday 14th January 2023.

It is being organised by  Mark Brooks Education in  association with the UK’s Department for International Trade.

There are also leading schools and organisation in the United Kingdom taking part.

The list include, Aldenham, Badminton, Bishop’s Stortford College, Box Hill School,  Cardiff Sixth Form College, CATS Global Schools, Cognita, David Game College, Dean Close, Dulwich College,  Fragomen, Haberdashers’ Monmouth and Malvern St James Girls’ School. Others are MPW Colleges, Nord Anglia Education, St. Andrew’s College, Cambridge,  TASIS, Truro High School for…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

