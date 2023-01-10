Insecurity: Polls may be postponed, cancelled  — INEC





…Insists no going back on BVAS, IReVl

…Real-time polling unit results’ll be uploaded on IReVl

…INEC must manage security threats — IFES

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has lamented the growing wave of election-related insecurity across the country, expressing fears that the trend, if not checked, could lead to the cancellation or postponement of the forthcoming general polls.

Noting that the development could hinder the declaration of election results and precipitate a constitutional crisis, the electoral umpire called for concerted efforts to stem the tide of violence.

Chairman, Board of The Electoral Institute TEI, INEC’s training arm, Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, made the observation, yesterday, in Abuja at the validation of election security training resources.

Last month, INEC decried waves of attacks on its offices and facilities since releasing data detailing 50 attacks across 15 states, namely:…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper