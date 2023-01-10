Nigerian alleges US firm, NUPRC conspiracy to steal patent on oil & gas invention





Mr Ricky Brown

* We’re not aware, go to court, NUPRC advises

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

RIVERS state-born inventor, Ricky Owunari Brown has alleged a conspiracy by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and a chemical dealer to steal his intellectual property involving a technology he invented to enhance oil and gas operations.

Brown a Director in Port Harcourt-based oil and gas firm, Grand Check Limited, in a petition to the International Criminal Court of Justice at the Hague, claimed Paraffin Control System or De-waxer Flow Enhancer, a technology he invented to ease transportation of oil and gas products in wells and pipelines, has been hijacked.

Industry regulator, NUPRC, in a response to the allegation has asked the complainant to prove his claims in court, affirming that there is no record that it had approved the deployment of any such technology for use in the Nigerian operating space.

Brown highlighting his complaint in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper