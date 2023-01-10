Nigeria’s presidency not for retirement benefits – Obi





The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, said on Tuesday that Nigeria’s presidential seat is too important to be used as a retirement benefit.

Obi made the statement at a town hall meeting with the members of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council in Awka.

Obi who enumerated the powers of a president in the socio-economic and political situations, cautioned Nigerians against electing the wrong person as president on Feb. 25.

He blamed the problems of insecurity, inflation, unemployment and others on the consumption nature of the economy.

Obi said, if the country would leapfrog from consumption to production, most of the inherent problems would reduce.

He stressed the need for the country to take advantage of its agricultural potential to tackle unemployment.

Obi urged the traditional rulers to support the emergency of credible political leaders.

He said: “Sitting on the fence during the 2023 elections might be costly for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper