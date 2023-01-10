Nketiah double sends Arsenal into FA Cup clash with Man City





Arsenal’s English striker Eddie Nketiah (L) scores his team third goal past Oxford United’s Irish goalkeeper Edward McGinty during the FA Cup third round football match between Oxford United and Arsenal at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford, west of London, on January 9, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

Eddie Nketiah scored twice as Arsenal set up an FA Cup fourth-round clash away to Manchester City after seeing off third-tier Oxford United 3-0 on Monday.

Mohamed Elneny’s header opened the floodgates at the Kassam Stadium after the Premier League leaders failed to make the breakthrough for over an hour.

Nketiah then sealed the win by taking his tally to four goals in as many games since the World Cup break.

“We had to up the level as it wasn’t good enough from us in the first half and I think we did that in the second,” said Nketiah.

“It’s not the best draw but we’re up for it.”

Mikel Arteta named a strong side featuring his preferred front three in the absence of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper