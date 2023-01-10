OBJ’s letter lacks statesmanship —Issa  Aremu





By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna—Ahead of the February 2023 polls, the Director General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, Ilorin, Kwara State, Issa Aremu, has called for true statesmanship to deepen the nation’s democratic process, saying former President Obasanjo’s latest controversial letter disqualifies him as statesman.

Speaking on the sidelines of a two hour annual walk out to mark his 62nd birthday at Murtala Muhammed Square in Kaduna, Aremu observed that it was time for “quality control of the democratic process, through reinvention of new statesmanship and new citizenship.”

Aremu who took exception to the letter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo asking Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi ahead of the February election, contended that “given the anti- labour credentials of OBJ in and out of power, he had further taken away what remains of the credibility of the Labour Party as the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper