Physician leaders warn of threat to autonomy of Turkish medical association





By Chioma Obinna

The World Medical Association, WMA, and the Standing Committee of European Doctors (CPME) have criticised the Turkish Government’s harassment of the Turkish Medical Association, condemning court hearing to dismiss 11 members of the Turkish Medical Association’s Executive Council and proposed legislation threatening the autonomy and independence of the Turkish Medical Association.

The duo warned in a press statement that the proposed bill would have a deteriorating impact on the delivery of quality healthcare in Turkey.

The Chair of the WMA Council, Dr. Frank Ulrich Montgomery said: “No physician could support such a bill which goes against the well-being of people, at the expense of those whom the state has the duty to protect.

“Independent, autonomous and democratic national medical associations, such as the Turkish Medical Association, fulfill a crucial role not only for the medical profession, but for patients, the healthcare system and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper