Politicians behind controversy over govt secretariat’s nomenclature — Ataoja, Timi





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The traditional ruler in Osogbo and Ede have attributed controversy trailing the ownership of the Osun state secretariat to politicians.

Some residents of Ede, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s hometown, were seen on social media laying claim to the ownership of the land where the secretariat was located.

They claimed that the nomenclature should change from Osun State Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo which it was known since it was built by former Governor Bisi Akande to Abere, Ede insisting that the land belongs to Ede.

In a video that went viral on social media over the weekend, a woman who was said to be an indigene of Ede, said “any jingle they want to do, they should let people know that it is Abere, Ede because it is not Osogbo land. We are not fighting but they should let the name sound on people’s ears that it is Abere, Ede.”

However, a statement jointly signed by the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper