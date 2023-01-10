Politics hinder private varsity access to FG’s financial aids — Fountain University VC





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor, of Fountain University Osogbo, Osun state, Professor Amidu Sanni has disclosed that bitter politics was responsible for the inability of private universities to access federal government education grants.

He also disclosed that the university will confer honourary doctorate degrees on the Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Oladayo Amao, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum at its 12th convocation ceremony.

Addressing newsmen at the University Senate Building in Osogbo on Monday ahead of the convocation ceremony, Professor Amidu said private universities apart from not making a profit is also contributing to national development by building human capacity.

There is a lot of bitter politics in Nigeria and it is unfortunate that the government, while establishing Tetfund, restricted it to only public varsities, so private institutions can’t benefit from federal government funds meanwhile all these students go for NYSC. I urge…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper