Timi Frank urges NDDC board to release forensic audit report





…Congratulates new mgt

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, congratulated the newly inaugurated management of the Niger Delta Development Commission led by Lauretta Onochie as chairman and Mr. Samuel Ogbuku as managing director.

Frank in a statement in Abuja urged the new board to prioritise the interest and development of the Niger Delta region.

He reminded the board that NDDC should not be construed as an appendage of the ruling APC but a special purpose vehicle meant to ameliorate the sufferings of the people due to long years of neglect and environmental degradation brought about by the activities of oil exploration, production and spillage.

He however called on the new board to urgently make public the report of the forensic audit of the agency carried out last year for “the purpose of accountability, transparency and to set the tone for good corporate governance and zero tolerance for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper