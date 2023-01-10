Tinubu, APC Govs, PCC review campaign strategies





.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with governors of the party as well as some members of its Presidential Campaign Council PCC.

Equally at the meeting which was held late Monday and ended in the early hours of Tuesday was his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Although details of the meeting were not made available, Vanguard gathered that it was part of the campaign’s strategy review engagements.

Vanguard gathered that apart from the issue of crisis in some state chapters of the party, the non-participation of some party bigwigs in its presidential campaigns were some of the issues raised at the meeting.

“The meeting was essentially a review of what we have been doing and of course, the way forward.

“We discussed the remaining activities in the campaign timetable, state of he states and the absence of some party bigwigs from the campaign train.

"It was resolved…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper