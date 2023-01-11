2023: BVAS, solution to election rigging – PDP





Sen.Walid Jibrin, the Chairman, Atiku/Ombugadu Campaign Council in Nasarawa State, says the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is a solution to election rigging in 2023.

Jibrin, who is a former Chairman, BOT PDP, stated this during the party’s campaign in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

He said that BVAS would curtail electoral fraud in the general elections which would make the electorate votes count.

The chairman therefore urged electorate to vote Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s president, Dr David Ombugadu as governor of Nasarawa State and all other PDP candidates in 2023.

He said that Atiku would rescue Nigeria from its present numerous challenges.

“A vote for Atiku/Okowa will rescue Nigeria from its present challenges and a vote for Ombugadu/Ohinoyi will bring speedy development across the state.

“A vote for all of our PDP candidates will enable all of us enjoy the much needed dividends of democracy,” he said.

