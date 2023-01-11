2023: I’ll work for women, children, PWDs if my husband wins — Atiku’s wife vows





By Obas Esiedesa and Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Wife of the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to be of great assistance to women, children and People Living with Disabilities, PWDs, if her husband (Atiku Abubakar) wins the presidential election.

She made the vow during the Respect Her Vote Summit 2023 and the launch of the SHE 2 Orange Nigeria project in Abuja.

Amina said she has been a mother to so many children and promised that she would not relent in demonstrating that attribute if her husband ascended the presidential seat.

She said: “I have been a mother to so many Nigerian children and I will not cease to be the mother that I am. By the grace of God, February 25th, that is the day that we are all going to cast our votes. If my husband is given this mandate, I will still do it for Nigerian women, children and people living with disabilities.”

She further decried the rate of Gender-Based…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper