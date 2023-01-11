Abia first alphabetically, last development wise — Tinubu campaign council





By Steve Oko

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has decried the sorry state of infrastructure in Abia State, saying that Abia is number one alphabetically but ranks last in terms of development.

Abia State Chairman, Media & Publicity Directorate of the Council, Comrade Kingsley Nduoma, who stated this at the inauguration of the committee Wednesday in Umuahia, challenged the State Government to account for the billions of monthly allocation it received from the Federation Allocation.

He urged Abians to align with the ruling national party for better governance.

Nduoma regretted that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which had presided over the affairs of Abia State had supervised the deterioration of the state without much noticable progress.

He said that Ebonyi State which is under APC had far developed beyond Abia from where it was carved out.

He solicited support for Tinubu saying he had shown…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper