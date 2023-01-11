CBN sensitises marketers, guarantees availability of new notes





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured marketers and traders that it has made the redesigned naira notes (1000, 500, 200) available for them via Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

The Branch Controller, CBN, Lagos State, Mr Koyor Baribokola, gave the assurance when the apex bank took its sensitisation tour on the new naira notes to Balogun Market, Lagos, on Tuesday.

He said the apex bank initially had a challenge as people were not depositing the old notes, but the situation had changed.

“We are having much deposits now; this gives us the confidence to push more new notes into circulation and into the economy.

“We are making them available to you and you will have them if you haven’t had them before. Please have the assurance that you are going to have them.

“We pushed out a lot last week and today we are continuing with it, part of the meeting was what delayed my coming out here.

