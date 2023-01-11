Edo attack: Security plans for rail stations incomplete — NRC BOSS





Fidet Okhiria

•As Senate c’ttee canvasses establishment of railway police

By Dayo Johnson, Ozioruva Aliu & Ezra Ukanwa

THREE days after the kidnap of 32 persons from the Tom Ikimi train station in Igueben, Edo State, another victim, a woman, has been reportedly rescued by security agencies combing the area.

This came on a day Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, Fidet Okhiria, attributed the attack to sabotage, adding also that the corporation was yet to complete its security architecture of train stations across the country when this latest attack occurred.

This is even as The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, disclosed that railway and host communities’ security committees would be established as part of efforts to curb incidence of armed attacks on the nation’s rail infrastructure and passengers.

