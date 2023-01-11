Electing Tinubu ‘ll guarantee education, security, economy – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari has urged eligible voters in Yobe and the northeastern part of the country to ensure that his party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is elected in the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman said the president was speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally at August 27 Stadium in Damaturu, Yobe, on Tuesday.

The president said a vote for Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, would guarantee the sustenance of progress made in the security, economy and education sectors of the country.

According to him, following the victory against terrorists in the region, the APC-led government is more than ever before energised to defeat whoever threatens the unity of Nigeria.

The president, who addressed the mammoth crowd in Hausa language, recounted how Boko Haram inflicted damage on the people, their property and the economy, before their decimation by Nigeria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper