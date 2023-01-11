Election: Ekiti PDP candidates meet, raise concerns over Atiku’s campaign council





.

National and State Assembly candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State have again raised concern over the composition of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council in the State.

Rising from their meeting in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, the National and State House of Assembly candidates called for the dissolution of the campaign council, “to allow our input as the key stakeholders, to save the current situation in the State.”

The meeting was attended by seven out of the nine National Assembly candidates and 20 out of the 26 State House of Assembly candidates.

The letter titled; “Ekiti: Before it is too late,” read; “While we wish you as well as ourselves success in the coming general elections, we wish to call your attention to the followings, regarding the party decisions, which are no doubt, inimical to our own elections.

“Recall that we raised the issue of inclusion of SDP members in the Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti State and we asked how…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper