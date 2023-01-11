Fear not, elections’ ll hold — FG





By Jide Ajani, General Editor, Soni Daniel, Clifford Ndujihe, Dayo Johnson, Dapo Akinrefon, Henry Umoru, Levinus Nwabughiogu, John Alechenu, Olayinka Ajayi, Shina Abubakar & Adeola Badru, ABUJA

The Federal Government assured yesterday that the general elections will hold as scheduled next month.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance at the 17th edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s scorecard series from 2015-2023 in Abuja.

The minister’s assurance came in the wake of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s alarm that the 2023 polls could be postponed or cancelled if the growing wave of election-related insecurity across the country was not checked.

The Chairman of, Board of The Electoral Institute TEI, INEC’s training arm, Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, who represented INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, at the validation of election security training resources, in Abuja, had said on Monday: “If…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper