



By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has described as shocking, the death of the founder and CEO of the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

The Speaker said the Nigerian and indeed the African movie industries have lost one of its finest and committed members.

Gbajabiamila recalled that the late Anyiam-Osigwe touched many lives positively during her lifetime, using her network of friends and associates across the continent.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said the late AMAA founder would be remembered for her humanitarian services and positive impact on the industry.

Gbajabiamila prayed to the Almighty God to grant her eternal rest and give her family and many associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

The post Gbajabiamila mourns AMAA CEO, Anyiam-Osigwe appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper