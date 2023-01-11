Kola Abiola Pledges to Link Kebbi with rail If elected





Kola Abiola

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

People’s Redemption party presidential candidate, Adul-lafeef Kolawole Abiola has pledged to link Kebbi state with railway from Benin republic, to enhance economic activities if elected in the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Abiola, made the pledge in Birnin Kebbi during the governorship campaign flag off and presentation of party flags to all the candidates of the party in Kebbi state.

He said absence of good governance is responsible for insecurity, poor economy and inaccessible education in the country.

” PRP will deploy local surveillance to restore insecurity. “Fighting with arms and ammunitions cannot win war against insecurity, community heads must be involved as they runs checks on who comes into the community and his mission which will solve the problem if given the mandate.

“PRP will return power to the local governments in the country as doing that will curb crimes and bring about the needed grassroots…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper