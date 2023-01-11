Osun: NSCDC assures residents of adequate protection





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, has assured the residents of peaceful conduct of the February and March general elections in the state.

Mrs Kehinde Adeleke, the Corps Spokesperson in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo, said the State Commandant, Mr Agboola Sunday, gave the assurance during a briefing with the management, Area Commanders and Divisional Officers in the state.

Sunday reiterated the corps’ determination to ensure maintenance of law and order before, during and after the polls.

The commandant charged personnel to redouble their efforts by putting in their best towards achieving hitch-free elections.

He said the electoral code of conduct, especially regarding security personnel, empowered officers on election duty to arrest and investigate whoever disrupted electoral processes and conduct.

Sunday said such offender(s) when apprehended, would be handed over to the Independent National Electoral…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper