Spare: Prince Harry’s book breaks UK sales records, tops Amazon bestseller lists





By Biodun Busari

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare” has become the United Kingdom’s fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.

Spare, which hit the bookshelves on Tuesday, according to its publisher had 400,000 copies sold so far across hardback, e-book and audio layouts.

Transworld Penguin Random House revealed this, according to Reuters on Wednesday.

Read also:

Spare: I was born to donate organs, blood to William, Harry reveals

Prince Harry says his brother, Prince William physically attacked him

Prince Harry says he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan

Harry has made some explosive revelations about his childhood in the autobiography which includes the physical assault he suffered from his brother, Prince William, the Prince of Wales.

He also spoke about how he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan when he was an Apache helicopter pilot at the war ten years ago.

The latest bombshell from the book was saying he was born…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper