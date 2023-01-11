Worry about Atiku’s health, credibility, not me — Tinubu tells Nigerians





.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians of his sound health and corruption-free status, saying Nigerians should, rather, worry about the 76-year-old candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja signed by the Director, Media and Publicity of his Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Mr Bayo Onanuga, said Atiku must come clean on issues regarding his health and corruption allegations.

“It is time for Atiku Abubakar, the 76-year-old presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party to come clean over two issues clouding his campaign: his health status and his scandalous confession of how he colluded with his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to fleece the Nigerian treasury, using the special purpose vehicles after he became Vice-President in 1999”, said Tinubu.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper