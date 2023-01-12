2023 Budget: FG to spend N394.699m on purchase of vehicles, office equipment, gym





.

…As Head of Civil Service gets 12.698bn

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Government, FG, has allocated N394.699 million for the purchase of official and monitoring vehicles, the establishment and management of an employees wellness centre, and the purchase of office equipment for the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF.

Specifically, the purchase of official and monitoring vehicles for the commission, which is an ongoing project, gulps N250 million; the establishment and management of employee wellness centres otherwise known as gym centres are to gulp over N28,250,000; while the purchase of office equipment, which is a new project gulps over N167,074,371 with purchase of 100 2HP air conditioner.

The figure which is part of the federal government’s executive proposal in the 2023 Appropriation Bill also earmarked over N12.698 billion for the parent OHCSF.

Of the figure, the OHCSF gets N8.39 billion, with zero retained independent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper