2023: Don’t make your worst, your best, Sowore advises Nigerians





Sowore

… Says he’ ll not start from grassroot while Tinubu, Obi, others, contest presidency

…Says AAC’ ll not consider alliance with APC, PDP, others

By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, the Presidential Candidate of the African Action Alliance, AAC, Omoyele Sowore, has advised Nigerians not to vote for candidates who will only make promises during campaigns but do otherwise when they eventually get into office.

Sowore made this call when he played host to a roundtable discussion with Punch Newspapers, monitored by our correspondent, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Sowore, who explained that governance is not about the age of a leader, but the ability to demonstrate capacity, said his aim for contesting for presidency, is to redefine leadership in Nigeria.

He described himself as an embodiment of ideas, integrity and sincerity to lead Nigeria out of the doldrums, stressing that Nigerians should not choose the “dregs of the society as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper