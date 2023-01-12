2023: Eno, other Akwa Ibom PDP candidates assured of Mbo LGA support





In what the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo, described as a carnival, the people of Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State turned out massively on Wednesday to receive the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, and his team during the PDP campaign rally.

As the mammoth crowd cheered, a cross-section of Mbo stakeholders assured Pastor Eno and other PDP candidates of overwhelming support with Mbo’s 57,331 voters.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, who is the political leader of Mbo LGA, described Pastor Eno as a man of profound compassion, delicate conscience, peaceful character and enterprise, who should be supported to lead Akwa Ibom State in next month’s election.

He said Mbo was the “shrine’ of PDP, being the home of the founding State Chairman of the PDP, late Chief Joe Ating.

The menber representing Mbo in the state House of Assembly, Chief Effiong Johnson, who is seeking a re-election, declared that PDP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper