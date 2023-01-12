Abia 2023: Buhari endorses Emenike





President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday endorsed the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abia gubernatorial candidate, High Chief Ikechi Emenike.

The endorsement took place at the Aso Villa State House. When Emenike visited Mr President, Buhari raised his hands up in support to his governorship ambition in Abia state.

Keenly watching is the candidate’s, Amb. Mrs. Emenike Ph.D, Nigeria’s first female ambassador to the United States of America.

Recall that a court sitting in Owerri has thrown out the suit of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to stop Emenike as the Abia State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Delivering judgment in CA/OW/473/2022 in PDP Vs INEC, APC, High Chief Ikechi Emenike and Uche Ogah, Justice Rita Pemu, held that Emenike is the governorship flagbearer of the APC in Abia and dismissed the PDP’s appeal in its entirety.

The Abia PDP had sought to nullify APC governorship primary on the ground that due process was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper