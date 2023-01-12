Abia South Senate: I believe in politics of empowering people – Ikpeazu





By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has said he believes in the politics of empowering the people to be self reliant and assured that he would provide effective representation when he is elected Senator for Abia South senatorial district in 2023.

He stated that some representatives have been deceiving the people that there is nothing at the National Assembly and promised to change the narrative when elected.

Ikpeazu, who gave the assurance during the flag of his senatorial campaign in Ukwa East and Ukwa West council areas, explained that his administration has favoured Ukwa people in the areas of political appointments, restoration of electricity supply, empowerment of the people, among others.

The Governor noted that since his emergence in 2015, he has shown that the government can work for the people and pledged to deliver more dividends of democracy from the Senate to Abia South.

Urging the people to vote for the candidates of the PDP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper