Alleged Certificate Forgery: PDP loses case against Abdulrasaq of Kwara





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Thursday, dismissed a certificate forgery suit the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, instituted against Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that the case lacked merit.

It held that the action the opposition PDP instituted against the governor was baseless, unwarranted and constituted a gross abuse of the judicial process.

PDP had in its suit that had the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the All Progressive Congress, APC, as Defendants, alleged that the governor forged his West African Examination Council, WAEC, Certificate.

It alleged that the said bogus certificate was submitted to both the electoral body and the APC, in aid of governor Abdulrasaq’s qualification to contest election.

The plaintiff, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1324/2022, prayed the court to compel INEC to delist…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper