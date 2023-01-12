Anambra probes case of woman killed by husband over bread





THE Anambra State Government said it has commenced an investigation into the death of one late Ogochukwu Anene allegedly killed by her husband, Mr Wilson Uwadiegwu, over a loaf of bread.

Mrs Ify Obinabo, the state’s Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, made this known, yesterday, in Awka, while receiving the mother of the deceased, Mrs Cordelia Anene, in her office.

It would be recalled that a trending video alleging that Ogochukwu Anene, popularly known as Ada Awka, was beaten to death by her husband over a loaf of bread.

Obinabo said the state government was collaborating with the Enugu State Government in the investigation to get justice for the deceased.

“Since the deceased is from Anambra, the state government will not keep quiet over the unfortunate incident, but will make sure that thorough investigation is carried out and concluded in record time,” she said.

Obinabo urged women in abusive marriages to always speak out and seek help instead





Source: Vanguard Newspaper