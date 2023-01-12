APC synonymous with infrastructure deficit – Okowa





Governor Ifeanyi Okowa



Governor of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday said ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was synonymous with infrastructure deficit and inept governance.

He said that the Federal Government, in its lackluster administration, orchestrated collapse of its roads in the state through deliberate neglect and abandonment.

Okowa stated this in Sapele at PDP’s campaign in Sapele and Okpe Local Government Areas and noted that the poor attention of the Federal Government to Delta had continued in spite of the state having a son as Deputy President of the Senate.

According to him, all our roads – from Benin to Warri, Sapele to Agbor, everywhere, are all impassable yet we have a son as Deputy President of the Senate. He couldn’t lobby the government to reconstruct roads in the state, yet he wants to be governor.

He, however, urged the people of the state not to despair, saying “with God’s will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper