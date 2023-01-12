Church of England apologises over role in slave trade





Church of England

By Biodun Busari

The Church of England has apologised over its historical role in the transatlantic slave trade during the 18th century describing it as a “shameful and horrific sin.”

Commissioners of the church, including the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Wednesday, looked into their history and involvement in the slave trade and said its connection to it caused “great dismay.”

The Mirror reports that Welby revealed this during the Sunday Choral Eucharist at Canterbury Cathedral, in south-east England yesterday.

Read also:

Updated: Netherlands apologises to former colonies over slavery

Spare: Prince Harry’s book breaks UK sales records, tops Amazon bestseller lists

Tinubu under fire over ‘soaked sliced bread’ statement in Enugu

It said this was not the first time the church, headed by King Charles, has tendered apologies for its role, but the new expression of regret comes as the church has pledged £100 million…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper