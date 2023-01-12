Gunmen storm Abuja community, kill man, abduct family members





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked the Ushafa community in Bwari Area Council, Abuja, killing a man and abducting his family members.

Sources from the community disclosed to Vanguard that the incident occurred on Wednesday morning at about 1 am, leading to tension in the area.

The incident happened behind the LGEA Primary School Ushafa, close to the popular Going-Park.

The assailants invaded the area and were shooting for over 30 minutes without interruption from any security agency.

The deceased was said to have struggled with the gun-wielding kidnappers before he was gunned down.

The attackers whisked away the wife and a cousin to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh said, “On Wednesday, January 11, around 6am, the Police Control Room received a distress call that armed hoodlums stormed Ushafa village via the Bwari area council of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper