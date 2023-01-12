I chose a female running mate to demonstrate commitment to working with women — Mutfwang





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has disclosed why he chose Mrs Josephine Piyo as his running mate saying it was to demonstrate his commitment to work with women and youths if voted into office.

Recall that many speculated that a man would be chosen as a running mate by the PDP gubernatorial flag bearer but he chose Mrs Piyo.

Speaking on Thursday in Jos during the flag-off of the Party’s campaign in the Plateau North Senatorial zone, Barr. Mutfwang assured that women and youths will not be relegated in his administration and urged citizens to ensure that they collect their PVCs and keep them safe in preparation to vote for all candidates of the Party standing for elections in all the elective positions during the elections.

He charged them not to sell their votes and if given any inducement by anyone to sell their votes, they should reject such and vote for the PDP to see the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper