N1m for SAN application: Lawyers divided over fee





By Henry Ojelu

Last week, the Legal Practi-tioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, announced the commencement of receipt of applications for the 2023 award for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

The LPPC, in a notice by its Secretary and Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Bello, stated that the invitation was in accordance with the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Legal Practitioners Act, Cap L11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and Regulation 10 (1) (4) of the guidelines for the conferment of the rank of SAN, 2022.

N1m processing fee

Unlike previous years when applicants were required to pay N600,000 for the award, the LPPC in the notice stated that lawyers applying for the award were now required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of N1million.

The notice reads: The LPPC hereby makes a formal call for applications preparatory to the award of the rank for the year 2023. Commencing with this year’s exercise, applications shall only…





