Obi-Datti Movement is beyond Obi, it’s about Nigeria – Utomi





The Chairman and Chairman and Founder of The Big-Tent, Prof Pat Utomi, has stated that the Obi-Datti Movement is beyond any individual because it is a movement about taking back Nigeria from a greedy few and making it work for the majority who are suffering deprivation.

The Big-Tent is an independent campaign body comprising all support groups routing for the Obi-Datti Labour Party Presidential ticket in next months Presidential election.

Utomi spoke while addressing journalists at the sidelines of a campaign event organized for Labour Party candidates for the forth coming general elections, held at Merit House, in Abuja, on Thursday.

The Profession of Political Economy said, “What we are doing in this campaign is multitasking. Even our chairman just came in yesterday and all of us here we came because something really matters and what matters is the heart and soul of this country.

“ We must come together to see that at least we save our nation. The Obi-Danti…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper