Ondo court nullifies ex-deputy speaker’s impeachment





….Orders his reinstatement, entitlements to be paid

By Dayo Johnson

THE High Court, sitting in Akure, Ondo State, yesterday, nullified the impeachment of the former deputy speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Iroju Ogundeji.

The court, presided over by Justice Adetan Osadebey, described as illegal, null and void the purported removal of Ogundeji as the deputy speaker, on November 24, 2020, by some members of the Assembly, and ordered his immediate reinstatement.

Mr. Samuel Aderoboye, who is the current Deputy Speaker, has been asked to stop parading himself as the Deputy Speaker.

Ogundeji was impeached last year by the members of the assembly who accused him of gross misconduct.

They held that his conduct had brought disrepute to the Assembly. Ogundeji had disagreed with the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr David Oleyeloogun over the plan to impeach the former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi.

Ogundeji was immediately replaced after his impeachment,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper