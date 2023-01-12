Onyeama, Chime, Nnamani, others shun Tinubu presidential campaign rally in Enugu





Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State on Wednesday boycotted the presidential campaign rally held in the state capital.

The stakeholders were at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu to welcome the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and disappeared from there.

The stakeholders were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, the former Governor of the state, Mr Sullivan Chime, and former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Eugene Odo among others.

Briefing journalists, Chime said that the stakeholders were at the airport to receive the presidential candidate but because of the internal issue they had with the state chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, they would not appear at the rally.

He recalled that the stakeholders had staged a peaceful protest at its National Secretariat in Abuja over the chairman’s attitude and regretted that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper