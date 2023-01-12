Polls: 93.47m voters to participate —INEC





Professor Mahmood Yakubu

•Vows to go ahead with election

•Presents voters registers to parties

•North gets 50.162m voters, South 43.305m

•North-West, South-West top zones

By Omeiza Ajayi

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared its determination to proceed with the conduct of the February/March general elections, two days after it expressed fears about the wave of general insecurity across the country.

INEC had lamented, on Monday, that if not tamed, the ugly trend of pre-election violence could precipitate a constitutional crisis by way of the forced cancellation of election results or outright postponement of polls.

Presenting the register of voters to chairmen and secretaries of Nigeria’s 18 registered political parties, yesterday, in Abuja, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission had been bolstered by assurances by Nigeria’s defence, security and intelligence architecture that it would ensure a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper