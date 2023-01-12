Rigging claim, letter to Britain: Obasanjo not responsible – Aide





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is not responsible for the viral stories on some discredited platforms on the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

The Special Assistant on Media to the former President, Kehinde Akinyemi, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday.

Akinyemi emphasised that the viral trending story on the alleged plan by the former President to collude with electoral body in the Presidential election of February 25 is completely false.

Also, apart from the letters dated January 1, 2023 respectively, one, that which was addressed to the Nigerian youth and the other to Prof. Toyin Falola on his 70th birthday, there has been no other public or private letter written to anybody by the former President.

The reading public is for the umpteenth time, reminded that only a statement duly signed by His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo or by his Media Assistant, Kehinde Akinyemi are to be allowed into…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper