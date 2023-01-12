Train attack: 20, not 31 people, kidnapped, says Edo govt





….Cautions individuals using their residences for kidnap activities

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

Edo State government, yesterday, said 20 people were kidnapped contrary to earlier reports of 31 people being kidnapped, in the Ekehen, Igueben Local Government area railway station attack, last Saturday.

It was also revealed that seven of those kidnapped have been rescued.

Briefing newsmen on updates from the Igueben incident, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, told journalists in Benin City that the latest figure of victims was based on intelligence reports from security operatives from the area.

He said: “From intelligence, we have discovered that the kidnappers are successfully holding just 13 hostages, not 31, as previously thought. This is the intelligence available to us now. They might have taken 20, seven were rescued and the balance is 13 people with them. The operation is still ongoing and we are confident that very soon…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper