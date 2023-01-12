UK court jails Nigerian over attempted sexual affair with teenager





A 37-year-old Nigerian, Osakpolor Jimoh, has been convicted and sentenced to three years and nine months in prison, by a United Kingdom court for an attempted sexual affair with a 13-year-old girl.

Jimoh, according to Yorkshire Evening Post, was sentenced at the Leeds Crown Court in the United Kingdom.

His sentencing had come after he was said to have pleaded guilty to five counts, including attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

The convicted Nigerian was said to have stumbled on the supposed teenager’s Facebook profile in May last year and later asked her for a “secret relationship.”

Unknown to him, the supposed teenager’s profile was that of undercover detectives, who specialise in exposing paedophiles.

In his conversation with the profile, Jimoh had claimed he was 19, and asked the supposed teenager questions bordering on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper