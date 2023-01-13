Atiku returns to Nigeria after UK meeting

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria after an economic stakeholders meeting in the United Kingdom.
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, shared the video of Atiku’s arrival via his verified Twitter page on Friday morning.
Read also: Why Atiku was invited by UK Govt – Campaign Council
Omokri tweeted, “The Next President of Nigeria (God Willing) Is Back in Nigeria After a Most Successful Trip To The UK.”
In the video, which has now gone viral, Atiku could be seen in the…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper