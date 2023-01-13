Benjamin Mendy cleared of rape charges





A jury in the UK on Friday cleared Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault against four women, following a six-month trial.

The seven men and four women on the panel failed to reach verdicts on a seventh charge of rape and one of attempted rape.

Prosecutors said afterwards they would seek a retrial on those counts.

“We have made a decision today, which is to proceed on these counts in two separate trials,” prosecutor Matthew Conway told Chester Crown Court.

Mendy, 28, who denied all nine counts involving six women, covered his face with both hands, gently rocking back and forth, as the verdicts were delivered.

Judge Steven Everett immediately set a new trial start date of June 26 for the two counts which the jury could not agree on.

“It is not unusual that jurors don’t reach verdicts on some counts. You have to be true to your duty,” Everett said as he thanked them and excused them from any future…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper