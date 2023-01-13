How FG’s 3.75% GDP projection can be achieved – Expert





Prof. Ndubisi Nwokoma, Director, Centre for Economic Policy Analysis and Research (CEPAR), on Friday said the Federal Government must institute structural reforms to achieve its 3.75 per cent GDP growth projection for 2023.

Nwokoma said this in a statement titled, “Nigeria’s Economic Outlook 2023,” released in Lagos.

He was emphatic that the Federal Government must implement structural reforms that would further support the fight against inflation by improving productivity and removing or easing supply chain disruptions.

He advised the government to address the vexatious oil theft if progress in revenue enhancement was to be achieved.

The CEPAR director also called for a reduction in cost of governance across the three tiers of government.

Nwokoma advocated an urgent collaborative effort by policy makers and the Federal Government to restore macro-economic stability by expanding agricultural spending in order to achieve future resilience in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper