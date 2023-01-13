Japan prosecutors indict Abe murder suspect after psych review

The man accused of killing former prime minister Shinzo Abe was indicted on Friday, a Japanese court said, after a lengthy psychiatric review found him fit to stand trial.
Tetsuya Yamagami was detained immediately after the former Japanese premier was gunned down last July while giving a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
The 42-year-old spent months undergoing a psychiatric assessment, which ended earlier this week with his transfer to a police station.
Yamagami faces…
