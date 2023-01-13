Magistrate queried over arrest warrant on A-Ibom PDP guber candidate





ABUJA—The Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court has queried Emmanuel Iyanna, a chief magistrate, over a warrant of arrest he issued against Umo Eno, governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State.

Eno, through his legal team led by Samuel Ikpo, had sent a petition against the senior magistrate over the “issuance of irregular and illegal warrant of arrest” against him.

Iyanna had issued the warrant on December 23 after convicting the governorship candidate on charges bordering on “cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.”

The complainant, in the suit marked CR/94/2022, is one Edet Godwin Etim. Eno’s campaign organisation denied knowledge of the suit.

However, in a motion on notice filed before the court on Monday, the governorship candidate, through his team of lawyers, prayed the court to set aside the warrant of arrest.

In the affidavit in support of the motion, Ikpo said the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper