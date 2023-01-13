NNPC set to spud first Oil Well in Nassarawa





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), is set to spud the first Oil Well in Nassarawa state in March 2023, in continuation of its oil exploration activities in the Country’s inland basins.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this when the Governor of the State, Abdullahi Sule, led a delegation of prominent indigenes of the state on a courtesy visit to the NNPC Ltd. in Abuja.

Kyari, in a statement on Friday by Mr Garbadeen Muhammad, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., said that results of exploratory activities confirmed the presence of substantial hydrocarbon resources in the state.

He called for prompt action on the project as the global energy transition has led to a reduction in investment in fossil fuels.

“This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuel due to energy transition.

“The earlier you go to market, the better for you,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper