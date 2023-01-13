NSCDC arrests 21 suspected human traffickers, 5 illegal migrants in Imo





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Imo State Command, says it arrested 21 suspected human traffickers and five illegal migrants in 2022.

Commandant of the NSCDC in Imo, Mr Matthew Ovye, disclosed this while presenting his scorecard for year 2022 at an expanded management meeting held at the command’s headquarters in Owerri.

Ovye said that the suspected traffickers were handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for prosecution while the illegal migrants were also handed over to the authorities of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Imo.

He attributed the achievements to the doggedness and commitment of the command’s personnel and sued for its sustenance.

The commandant appreciated NSCDC’s Commandant-General, Mr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for creating the enabling environment for personnel to be in the right frame of mind to fight crime and criminalities in the state.

He pledged the command’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper